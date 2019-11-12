The NFL had left the dates for some games for Week 16 undetermined.
Now Houston will play Tampa Bay on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network followed by Buffalo at New England at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the tripleheader will be capped by the Los Angeles Rams visiting San Francisco at 8:15 p.m. ET. On Dec. 22, Detroit now is scheduled to visit Denver with Oakland’s game at the Chargers both set for 4:05 p.m. ET kickoffs.
