A loss means Dallas wins the weak division by beating the Giants (5-10) at the Meadowlands. But if New York wins in that 1 p.m. EST matchup and Washington falls to Philly, the Giants advance.
The other early afternoon games on Jan. 3 will be:
Miami at Buffalo; Baltimore at Cincinnati; Pittsburgh at Cleveland; Minnesota at Detroit; Atlanta at Tampa Bay; and the New York Jets at New England.
The late afternoon games, beginning at 4:25 p.m. EST:
Tennessee at Houston; Jacksonville at Indianapolis; New Orleans at Carolina; Green Bay at Chicago; Las Vegas at Denver; the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City; Arizona at the Los Angeles Rams; at Seattle vs. San Francisco at Glendale, Arizona.
___
