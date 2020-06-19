DISH said on its website that “the NFL has chosen to remove their channels during these unprecedented times” and that they hope to reach an agreement before the season starts. The NFL is still deep into the offseason with preseason games not scheduled to begin for another two months.
The lack of an agreement impacts 11.32 million subscribers. DISH has 9.01 million and Sling TV accounts for another 2.31 million.
