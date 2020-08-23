Two teams, Washington and Detroit, said they are practicing Sunday, while Cleveland has called off its workout.
“Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate,” the NFL said in a statement. “The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.”
The Bears’ moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon.
“This morning we learned yesterday’s COVID-19 testing identified nine players/staff as positive,” the Bears’ statement said. “We followed additional NFL-NFLPA testing protocol and confirmed all nine results as false positives.”
