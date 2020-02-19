The league has proposed a 17-game regular season as part of a new contract. A trade-off to get that likely would include more roster spots as well as a larger percentage of revenues going to players.

There’s also been discussions about reducing the preseason. An extra bye week during the regular season also is a possibility.

Although there would seem to be plenty of time to get a new deal done, the NFL’s business season starts March 18, when free agency begins. Getting a CBA before then would allow the league to turn attention to further broadcast and digital contracts and international initiatives.

The NFL Players Association has scheduled a conference call for Friday. The combine is next week in Indianapolis, where both sides conceivably could continue talks or, for the brightest optimists, secure an agreement.

The current deal was reached in the summer of 2011 after a lockout that began in mid-March. No games were lost except the Hall of Fame’s preseason opener.

