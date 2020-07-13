The school said this year’s innaugural students will also receive funds to offset any financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
University President Robert Caslen said the Teppers’ gift is “transformative” and will make a lasting impact on the next generation of people going into sports and entertainment management.
Along with the Panthers, Tepper also owns Charlotte’s new Major League Soccer expansion franchise.
