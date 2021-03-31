“It is also anticipated that clubs that achieve a certain rate of vaccination among its tiered staff and players may be permitted to relax restrictions that apply to meetings, meal time and use of locker rooms,” the memo said.
On Tuesday, after the first of two days of virtual meetings among the team owners, Commissioner Roger Goodell noted the value of pursuing coronavirus vaccines.
“We will be encouraging all personnel to get vaccinated and working with the players association on all these issues,” Goodell said. “We are also using our platforms publicly to talk about the importance of getting vaccinations.”
