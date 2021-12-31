“It’s always cool to have an owner say: ’What do the players think? What do the players want?’” Beachum said. “I think that’s a vote of confidence to be able to have an owner really put the onus back on the players to be able to step aside or help decide or lead the charge of deciding where these grants get to go. And then being able to have the data to suggest why the grant is going there. ... It’s a very fluid and very thoughtful group of folks from both the NFL and players who decide on where these grants get to go. But it’s a team effort.”