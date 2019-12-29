In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans can clinch the final wild-card spot with a win over the Houston Texans. Pittsburgh and Oakland are still alive, but need Tennessee to lose to have a chance. Oakland’s situation is particularly dire, with several results needing to go its way.

Other teams that have already made the playoffs are fighting for positioning, including the right to have a first-round bye or host playoff games. San Francisco travels to Seattle with the NFC West on the line. The 49ers could clinch home-field advantage until the Super Bowl with a win.

