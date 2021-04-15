The fundraiser will focus on four national nonprofit organizations that are supporting underserved communities in the following areas: health disparities ( CDC Foundation ), bridging the digital divide ( The Education Trust ), food insecurity ( Feeding America ) and mental health ( Mental Health America ).
“It’s imperative to help those in need as we navigate toward recovery from the pandemic,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Through Draft-a-Thon, the NFL Draft will serve as a platform to create action and change.”
Like last year, the Draft-a-Thon will be featured across the live draft coverage on ESPN and NFL Network.
Draft-a-Thon LIVE will stream across NFL social and digital platforms including Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, Reddit, and nfl.com/DraftaThon.
Last year’s draft was the most-watched ever, with 55 million viewers and the Draft-a-Thon raised $6.6 million to contribute to COVID-19 relief. Overall, the NFL contributed more than $100 million last year for pandemic relief.
