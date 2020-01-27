Hughes, who did not miss a game this season, wrote that he wasn’t going to let the injury “slow me down as the team was so close to achieving our goal of an AFC East banner and playoff games.”

The Bills never listed Hughes as having an issue with his wrist on their injury report this season.

The NFL’s policy on teams reporting injuries, in part, reads: “If any player has a significant or noteworthy injury, it must be listed on the practice report, even if he fully participates in practice and the team expects that he will play in the team’s next game. This is especially important for key players whose injuries may be covered extensively by the media.”

