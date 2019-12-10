Clubs were given the estimate Tuesday for the final season of the current collective bargaining agreement as NFL owners gathered for meetings in the Dallas area. Negotiations on a new labor deal were expected to be among the topics for owners to discuss.

The updated salary cap figure is released when free agency opens along with the official new league year each March. The cap was $120.4 million in the first year of the labor deal in 2011. The cap has increased roughly 65% since then.

