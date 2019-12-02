Career interceptions leaders Paul Krause, Emlen Tunnell and Rod Woodson are among 30 defensive backs who are finalists for the NFL’s All-Time Team.

The league on Monday revealed 16 cornerbacks, 14 safeties and 12 special-teams players as finalists. They will be pared down to seven cornerbacks, six safeties, two placekickers, two punters and two kick returners for the squad. A 26-member panel is making the selections.