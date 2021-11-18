Vincent stressed to the teams the importance of keeping sportsmanship in the game.
Taunting has been a point of emphasis all season, and controversy about the calls reached a zenith in Chicago’s 29-27 loss on Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh.
Chicago appeared to get a stop on Pittsburgh’s late possession, only to have linebacker Cassius Marsh, who spent training camp with the Steelers, get flagged for taunting after sacking Ben Roethlisberger on third down.
Marsh’s celebration looked relatively innocuous. Referee Tony Corrente didn’t think so.
“I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them,” Corrente said.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL