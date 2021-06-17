Willis will be eligible to return to San Francisco’s active roster on Oct. 25 following the 49ers’ Week 7 game against Indianapolis. The first game he’d be eligible to participate in is at Chicago on Halloween.
Willis is a fifth-year pro the 49ers acquired last year along with a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.
He played in two games for the Jets and seven for the 49ers last season and was signed by the 49ers in March to a one-year contract.
