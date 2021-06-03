He is eligible to be on the roster Sept. 27, the day after Detroit’s third game, if the 2020 seventh-round pick from Ohio State makes the team with a new general manager and coach.
Cornell addressed the suspension on Twitter.
“Last year after losing a dear friend of mine I made a mistake that was out of my character,” he wrote in the first of two posts. “I have owned it and worked on learning from it.
“Since then I have grown as a person and now a better man. With that being said I apologize to the Lions organization and the fans. I have learned from my mishap.”
In August of last year, the Lions put Cornell on injured reserve after he was carted off the field with an injured left leg.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL