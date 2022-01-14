“That is novel for us and obviously has great importance in how we think about making the game safer for the athletes,” Miller said “It will have an effect on training and coaching, certainly. It will have an effect in rules without a doubt. It will definitely have an impact in terms of equipment, and benefits that we can see from equipment because now for the first time we’ll have a pretty good appreciation for every time somebody hits their head during the course of an NFL game, and therefore, we will look for ways to prevent many of those.”