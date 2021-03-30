By Associated PressMarch 30, 2021 at 7:02 p.m. UTCNEW YORK — NFL team owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games; 1st time in 43 years that regular season is increased.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy