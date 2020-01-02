Voting will determine the top eight AFC and NFC moments until Jan. 9 at midnight EST. That will leave 16 contenders that will be cut to eight across both conferences in voting from Jan. 9 until midnight EST on Jan. 16.

Those eight moments will be reduced to four in balloting from Jan. 16 to midnight EST on Jan. 23. From the final four, fans will choose the No. 1 overall moment in voting from Jan. 23 until noon on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2.

AD

AD

Video clips and text describing each team’s moment will be available when fans vote. The winner will be announced during the Super Bowl pregame show on Fox.

The 32 contenders:

AFC

Baltimore Ravens: The Mile High Miracle

Buffalo Bills: The Comeback

Cincinnati Bengals: Jennings Kickoff Return

Cleveland Browns: 1964 NFL Championship

Denver Broncos: Elway’s Helicopter Run

Houston Texans: Watt’s Pick 6

Indianapolis Colts: Jackson’s Interception

Jacksonville Jaguars: Taylor’s 90-Yard Touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs: 65 Toss Power Trap

Los Angeles Chargers: Epic in Miami

Miami Dolphins: The Perfect Season

New England Patriots: 28-3

New York Jets: Super Bowl 3

Oakland Raiders: Marcus Allen’s Reverse Run

AD

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Immaculate Reception

Tennessee Titans: Music City Miracle

NFC

Arizona Cardinals: Fitz To The Post

AD

Atlanta Falcons: 2016 NFC Championship

Carolina Panthers: Smith’s Game-Winning TD

Chicago Bears: Bears Super Bowl 20

Dallas Cowboys: Hail Mary

Detroit Lions: Thanksgiving In Detroit

Green Bay Packers: The Ice Bowl

Los Angeles Rams: The Tackle

Minnesota Vikings: The Minneapolis Miracle

New Orleans Saints: Porter’s Pick-6

New York Giants: The Helmet Catch

Philadelphia Eagles: Philly Special

San Francisco 49ers: The Catch

Seattle Seahawks: Beastquake

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Barber’s Pick-6

Washington Redskins: Riggo’s Run

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD