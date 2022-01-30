The Bengals advanced to their third Super Bowl in franchise history and first since the 1988 season, ending the sixth-longest Super Bowl drought among active franchises. The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been to the Super Bowl but did not exist when Cincinnati last made it; the teams with longer droughts are Detroit, Cleveland, the New York Jets, Minnesota and Miami. ... Cincinnati’s 18-point comeback matched the largest in the AFC title game. Indianapolis rallied from 18 points down to beat New England 36-34 in the 2006 season. ... The Rams advanced to their fifth Super Bowl and the franchise will seek its second NFL title. They lost Super Bowl 53 three years ago to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The franchise previously made two Super Bowls while playing in St. Louis, winning one, and one during its first stint in Los Angeles.