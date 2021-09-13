With their 33-29 loss to Kansas City, the Browns fell to 1-21-1 in season openers since returning to Cleveland in 1999, extending their NFL mark to 17 consecutive defeats. They haven’t won an opener on the road since the 1994 season. ... The Chargers went 14 of 19 on third downs in Los Angeles’ 20-16 victory at Washington. ... Russell Wilson led Seattle to touchdowns on its first two drives and posted a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in the first half of the Seahawks’ 28-16 win at Indianapolis. He finished with the second-highest single-game rating of his 10-year career, 152.3, and his four TD passes were one short of matching his career high. ... Indianapolis QB Carson Wentz fell to 0-6 all time against Seattle, losing 28-16 in his Colts debut. ... Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger posted his 36th career fourth-quarter comeback in a 23-16 win at Buffalo to tie Drew Brees for third on the NFL’s career list. ... Minnesota was penalized 12 times for 116 yards, including for three false starts on the first drive of the game in a 27-24 overtime loss at Cincinnati. The Vikings had four penalties on their first eight plays. ... Trevor Lawrence’s 332 yards passing in Jacksonville’s 37-21 loss at Houston were the third-most yards by a No. 1 overall pick in his first career start in the Super Bowl era. Only Carolina’s Cam Newton (422 in 2011) and Tampa Bay’s Vinny Testaverde (369 in 1987) had more. ... Rams coach Sean McVay improved to 5-0 in season openers with Los Angeles’ 34-14 win over Chicago.