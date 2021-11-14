The Tennessee Titans’ six-game winning streak is the longest in the NFL, and by beating the New Orleans Saints they became the second team in league history to win five straight games against teams that made the playoffs the prior year, joining the 2003 Philadelphia Eagles. ...The Colts’ Jonathan Taylor is the de facto NFL rushing leader with Derrick Henry sidelined. Taylor rushed for 116 yards in Indianapolis’ 23-17 win over Jacksonville, matching Henry at 937 yards on the season. ... The Saints had their eighth straight failed 2-point conversion over several seasons, and it was costly. A penalty pushed the attempt back to the 7-yard line and then Trevor Siemian threw incomplete, costing the Saints a chance to tie the game late in a 23-21 loss to Tennessee. ... Mac Jones became the first Patriots rookie with three or more TD passes in a game since Drew Bledsoe (four) in Week 18 of the 1993 season vs. Miami. ... The Jets became the first team to give up at least 45 points three times in a four-game span since the Giants in 1966, according to ESPN Stats & Info. New York has given up 1,890 yards in those games, the most in a four-game span in team history.