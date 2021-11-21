Not counting the late game with Pittsburgh at the Chargers and Monday night’s Giants at Bucs, the home teams went 4-9 this week. ... The Texans snapped the NFL’s longest active skid - eight games — by beating the Titans 22-13. It also ended Tennessee’s six-game winning streak. When Tyrod Taylor scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter, it was the Texans’ first road TD since Week 2. ... The Jaguars have lost 14 consecutive games against NFC teams, a skid that dates to the 2018 season. Their 200 yards on 44 plays, tied for the fifth fewest in franchise history. They fell to 7-44 in their last 15 games against the other conference. San Francisco. meanwhile, ran 33 of the game’s first 37 plays and had more first downs (14) than Jacksonville had yards (12) midway through the second quarter. ... The Bears (3-7) lost their fifth straight. They remained winless following byes since 2013. ... The Bengals snapped a two-game losing streak and extended the Raiders’ skid to three. ... ... Miami took the all-time series lead against the Jets for the first time since 2000, going up 56-55-1 with a 24-17 win. ... Seattle (3-7) has lost two in a row and five of six. The Seahawks had gone 20 straight possessions without a touchdown before DeeJay Dallas ran for a TD midway through the fourth quarter. ... The Cardinals had the ball for more than 40 minutes and ran 79 offensive plays, 30 more than Seattle, in a 23-13 victory.