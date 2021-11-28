Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady has 30 touchdown passes this season, the ninth season he has at least that many. That ties him with Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the second most in NFL history. Drew Brees holds the record with 10 seasons of 30 or more TD throws. ... Aaron Rodgers threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams, his 60th career game with at least 300 yards passing and two TD passes. He joined Brees (97 games), Brady (84) and Manning (70) as the only players with at least 60 such games. ... Keenan Allen had seven catches for 85 yards in a 28-13 loss at Denver, giving him 705 career receptions. He tied Antonio Brown as the fastest players to 700 career catches, both doing it in 111 games.