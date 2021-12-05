San Francisco 49ers backup running back Trenton Cannon was taken off the field in an ambulance after a scary collision on the opening kickoff in a 30-23 loss at Seattle. Cannon was attempting to make a tackle on DeeJay Dallas when his head hit the leg of a teammate. San Francisco’s training staff immediately ran onto the field and stabilized Cannon’s neck. He was eventually placed on a backboard, loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance that was brought onto the field. The 49ers said Cannon had a concussion, was in stable condition at a Seattle area hospital, and would remain overnight for observation. ... Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa left to be evaluated for a concussion in the first quarter of their 41-22 win at Cincinnati. Coach Brandon Staley said Bosa did not have a concussion but was held out the rest of the game anyway. Defensive lineman Justin Jones suffered a knee injury. The Bengals lost linebackers Markus Bailey (shoulder) and Logan Wilson (shoulder), and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (right foot). ... Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen sprained his left ankle on the opening drive in a 29-27 loss to previously winless Detroit. He had one catch for no yards prior to leaving. ... Washington tight end Logan Thomas left its game against Las Vegas with a knee injury and didn’t return. The Raiders lost running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and Denzel Perryman (ankle). ... Field judge Mike Weatherford left early in the fourth quarter of the Ravens-Steelers game after getting tangled up with Chase Claypool following a 40-yard gain.