Cam Newton has lost 12 consecutive starts for Carolina, a skid that began before he spent last season with New England. Newton re-signed with the Panthers last month and hasn’t led Carolina to victory since a 42-28 win against Tampa Bay on Nov. 4, 2018. The Panthers lost 31-14 at Buffalo on Sunday. ... Miami beat the New York Jets 31-24 to sweep the series between the AFC East rivals for the second consecutive season, the first time that has happened since 1996 and 1997. ... Dallas rookie linebacker Micah Parsons had his sack streak stopped at six games after not getting one in a 21-6 win over the New York Giants. ... Houston’s 30-16 win at Jacksonville was the Texans’ eighth straight victory against the Jaguars. They also swept the AFC South series for the ninth time in the last 11 years. ... San Francisco’s Nick Bosa’s had his 15th sack of the season in the 49ers’ 31-13 win over Atlanta, giving him sacks in six straight games. It’s the longest streak for a 49ers player since Aldon Smith did it in seven straight games in 2012.