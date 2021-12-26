Buffalo Bills left guard Ike Boettger was carted off the field with a ruptured Achilles tendon in a win against New England ... Jacksonville running back James Robinson left the Jaguars’ loss to the New York Jets with a torn Achilles tendon. Jacksonville also lost linebacker Dakota Allen to a shoulder injury and defensive end/linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson to an ankle injury. ... Jets center Connor McGovern and tight end Trevon Wesco had knee injuries. ... Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a touchdown run for Kansas City in its win over Pittsburgh before leaving early in the second half with a collarbone injury. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu left in the fourth quarter with a quad injury. He had been hobbled while in coverage earlier in the third quarter. ... Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett suffered a chest injury in the first half against Cincinnati and did not return. ... Bengals defensive end Cam Sample left Cincinnati’s win with a left hamstring injury. ... Eagles running back Miles Sanders suffered a hand injury in a win over the New York Giants. ... Vikings receiver Adam Thielen returned from a two-game absence with three catches for 40 yards against the Rams, but he aggravated his ankle injury twice and barely played in the second half. ... For the Rams, linebacker Ernest Jones (ankle), center Brian Allen (knee), nose tackle Greg Gaines (hand) and running back Darrell Henderson (knee) were hurt. ... Tampa Bay linebacker Shaquil Barrett suffered an MCL sprain against Carolina, while Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore left with a groin injury. ... In the Texas’ win over the Chargers, Los Angeles linebacker Drue Tranquill (leg) and Houston receiver Phillip Dorsett (foot) were hurt. ... In Detroit’s loss at Atlanta, Lions running back Jason Cabinda suffered a right knee injury and tight end Shane Zylstra was carted off with an apparent left knee injury.