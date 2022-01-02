Cincinnati won the AFC North after finishing last in the division last season, the 17th time in the past 19 seasons in which one team finished first after coming in last the prior year. ... Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts set the franchise rookie record for yards receiving and became the NFL’s second rookie tight end to top 1,000 yards. Pitts finished with two catches for 69 yards in the Falcons’ loss at Buffalo. With 1,018 yards receiving, he broke the team’s rookie record set by Julio Jones, who had 959 yards in 2011. Pitts also inched within 58 yards of the NFL record set in 1961 by Mike Ditka for rookie tight ends. ... The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) have lost eight consecutive games, including three straight since firing coach Urban Meyer. Their loss at New England was their 17th straight road defeat, the longest streak in the league. ... Miami’s Jaylen Waddle had three receptions to reach 99 this season, three short of Anquan Boldin’s rookie record of 101 in 2003. ... Mac Jones, the final quarterback taken in the opening round of April’s draft, now has victories over the top two QBs selected: top overall pick Trevor Lawrence and No. 2 selection Zach Wilson. ... The New York Giants lost their fifth straight game and set a season low in yards for the second straight week, finishing with 151 against Chicago after being held to 192 against Philadelphia. ... Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews set a franchise single-season record for receiving yards. He has 1,276 yards, eclipsing Michael Jackson’s 1,201 in 1996. Andrews has 99 catches, four shy of Derrick Mason’s franchise record of 103 in 2007. ... The Rams’ Cooper Kupp has 138 receptions this season, the third most in NFL history, and 1,829 yards, fifth best of all time. ... The Patriots’ J.C. Jackson has 25 interceptions in his first four seasons, the second most behind Lem Barney (32) and tied with Everson Walls and Lester Hayes.