Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady finished the regular season with a career-high 5,316 yards passing, joining Drew Brees as the only players to have 5,000 in multiple seasons. Brady’s 485 completions surpassed Brees’ record of 471 set in 2016. ... Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans became the first player with at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first eight seasons. ... Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski had his 32nd career game with at least 100 yards receiving, breaking a tie with Tony Gonzalez for the most in NFL history at the position. ... Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers finished the regular season with 4,115 yards passing, becoming the sixth player to get at least 4,000 in 10 seasons. He joined Peyton Manning (14), Brady (13), Brees (12), Philip Rivers (12) and Matt Ryan (10). ... Seattle’s Russell Wilson won his 113th game, including the postseason, to pass Manning (112) for the most in a quarterback’s first 10 seasons. He also joined Manning as the only players with 3,000 yards passing in each of his first 10 seasons. ... Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the fourth player since 1970 to lead the NFL in receptions, yards receiving and TD catches, joining Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith Sr. (2005). Kupp’s 1,947 yards receiving are second most in a season, trailing only Calvin Johnson (1,964). His 145 catches trail only Michael Thomas (149 in 2019) for the most in NFL history. ... Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt had a sack against Baltimore to give him 22 1/2 for the season, tying him with Michael Strahan for the most in NFL history. ... Miami’s Jaylen Waddle had 104 receptions to surpass Anquan Boldin’s mark of 101 by a rookie, set in 2003. ... Houston Davis Mills threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-25 loss to Tennessee to give him 2,604 yards passing this season, moving past David Carr (2,592) for the most yards passing by a rookie in franchise history.