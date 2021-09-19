Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry left on the second offensive play against the Texans with a knee injury, ending his streak of catching at least two passes in 111 consecutive games. That was the fourth-longest such streak in NFL history. Tim Brown has the record at 147 straight games. ... Miami’s defense has registered at least one takeaway in 24 consecutive games, by far the longest active streak in the league. ... The Raiders’ Derek Carr became the fifth quarterback in the Super Bowl era with 375 or more passing yards and two or more touchdown passes in Las Vegas’ win over Pittsburgh. ... The Los Angeles Rams improved to 5-0 in road openers under coach Sean McVay. ... Teddy Bridgewater of the Broncos became the fourth player in NFL history to open a season with consecutive games in which he had two TD passes, no interceptions and completed 75% of his passes, joining Drew Brees (2018), Aaron Rodgers (2015) and Jeff George (1994). ... The Buccaneers extended their winning streak to a franchise-record 10 games, and Tom Brady improved to 9-0 lifetime against the Falcons. ... Seattle had its 12-game winning streak in home openers snapped and lost when leading by at least 15 points at halftime for the first time since 2004.