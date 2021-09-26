The Dolphins got on the board at Las Vegas when linebacker Elandon Roberts darted 85 yards with an interception. That extended a string to an NFL-best 25 straight games with a takeaway for the Dolphins. ... The 34-24 loss at the Rams snapped the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers’ 10-game regular season and playoff winning streak going back to last season. ... A 44-yard kick by Seattle’s Jason Myers went wide left, ending his team-record streak of 37 straight field goals made, the fourth longest in NFL history. ... Chris Boswell, Steelers, had made all 31 of his field-goal attempts against Cincinnati before missing a 42-yarder in the third quarter ... Younghoe Koo’s 40-yard field goal for Atlanta gave coach Arthur Smith his first NFL win and marked the second straight week the Giants lost on the final play of the game. ... Giants RB Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard TD run was his first touchdown since the final game of the 2019 season. He tore his ACL last year. ... Cincinnati is above .500 heading into October for the first time in head coach Zac Taylor’s three-year tenure while the Steelers failed to get a sack, ending their NFL-record streak of 75 games. ... Tennessee hadn’t won a game turning over the ball three times since beating Atlanta 20-13 on Oct. 7, 2007. The Titans did so Sunday against Indianapolis. ... The Colts (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2011. ... The Jets (0-3) became the third NFL team to lose a dozen consecutive games in September, joining the 1994-97 Saints and the 2007-10 Rams, who hold the record with 13 consecutive losses in the month.