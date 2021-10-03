Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time passing leader in the first quarter of his return to New England, breaking Drew Brees’ record with a 28-yard pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans in the first quarter against the Patriots. That gave Brady 80,359 regular-season yards, one more than Brees. ... In his return to Philadelphia, coach Andy Reid won his 100th game with the Chiefs, becoming the first coach to win at least 100 with two teams. Reid had 140 wins with the Eagles. ... The Baltimore Ravens had at least 100 yards rushing for the 43rd consecutive game, tying the record set by the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1974-77. Instead of kneeling down on the game’s final play, Lamar Jackson gained 5 yards to give the Ravens 102 and prolong the streak. ... Ben Roethlisberger surpassed Dan Marino for the sixth-most passing yards in NFL history. He also became the eighth quarterback with 400 touchdown passes. ... Aaron Rodgers threw his 420th TD pass, tying Marino for sixth all-time. ... Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson won his 100th regular-season game. Peyton Manning (105) is the only other quarterback with at least 100 wins in his first 10 seasons.