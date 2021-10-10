With a 25-22 victory over Houston and Davis Mills, New England coach Bill Belichick improved to 23-6 in games started by rookie quarterbacks since he took over the Patriots in 2000. ... New Orleans used a 72-yard and 49-yard touchdown pass by Jameis Winston in a 33-22 win over Washington to give the Saints two scoring plays of 45-plus yards for the first time since Dec. 18, 2016, when Drew Brees threw TD passes of 45 and 65 yards to Brandin Cooks. ... New England linebacker Matt Judon had two sacks Sunday to give him 6 1/2 this season, the most in franchise history through five games. He’s also the first Patriots player to have a sack in four games in a row since Jamie Collins and Chase Winovich both did it in 2019. ... Arizona improved to 5-0 — the NFL’s lone undefeated team — with a 17-10 win over San Francisco, marking the first time the franchise has had such a start since 1974. ... Dallas’ Trevon Diggs had his NFL-leading sixth interception in a 44-20 win over the Giants, giving him at least one in all five games. The only other Dallas player to do that was Don Bishop in 1961.