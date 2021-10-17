Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be evaluated after suffering a calf injury on the final play of his team’s 35-29 overtime victory over New England — a 35-yard TD pass from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb. ... Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a rookie first-round pick for the New York Giants, aggravated an ankle injury on his team’s first drive in what became a 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Fellow receiver C.J. Board was carted off the field late in the first half with a broken arm. ... Houston safety Terrence Brooks suffered a bruised lung in the Texans’ 31-3 loss to the Colts, forcing him to spend the night in Indianapolis. Coach David Culley ruled Brooks out of next week’s game. ... Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson was carted off with a torn left Achilles tendon in the third quarter of Kansas City’s 31-13 victory at Washington. Teammate Anthony Hitchens injured his right elbow on a hit in the second period that was flagged for unnecessary roughness. The linebacker is set to have an MRI Monday. ... Packers center Josh Myers was helped off the field after injuring his knee on a running play on the opening possession against Chicago and did not return. Green Bay safety Darnell Savage was evaluated for a concussion after he was hurt making a tackle. ... Panthers receiver Terrace Marshall left in the first half against Minnesota after he took a vicious hit from Vikings safety Xavier Woods, who was flagged on the play. Fellow WR Alex Erickson left with a concussion. ... Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was helped off the field with a lower-body injury late in the fourth quarter. ... Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray suffered an ankle injury in a win over the Chargers, and center Bradley Bozeman left with a back injury. ... The Broncos lost three linebackers to injury in their loss to the Raiders: Alexander Johnson (chest), Baron Browning (concussion) and Andre Mintze (hamstring). ... Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski left the game with a foot injury and safety Roderic Teamer injured a shoulder. ... Cardinals tight end Darrell Daniels suffered a hamstring injury in the first half against the Browns and didn’t return. Arizona defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf) didn’t play in the second half. ... Browns running back Kareem Hunt left the field on a cart with a calf injury in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss to Arizona and will undergo further imaging on Monday. Quarterback Baker Mayfield dislocated his left, non-throwing shoulder again but plans to play Thursday night against Denver.