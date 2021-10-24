New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of a 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson said he felt a “pop” and a “twist” in his knee when Patriots linebacker Matt Judon fell on the back of his legs early in the second quarter. The second overall draft pick said the initial diagnosis was an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament, and he was to have an MRI on Monday. ... Veteran Patriots safety Devin McCourty left with an abdominal injury. The Patriots also lost defensive lineman Carl Davis (wrist), tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), linebacker Harvey Langi (knee) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen). ... Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was evaluated for a concussion late in Kansas City’s 27-3 loss to Tennessee. He took a knee to his head on a sack by Denico Autry but said after the game he was fine. Kansas City defensive end Chris Jones strained a groin muscle, and safety Tyrann Mathieu hurt his ribs. ... Las Vegas lost running back Josh Jacobs to a chest injury after he ran for 29 yards on six attempts, including a touchdown, in the Raiders’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles.