The inept Houston Texans have lost seven straight, their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season. ... The Rams have won 43 straight games, including the playoffs, when leading at halftime, which is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind a 49-game streak by the Packers beginning in 1926. ... The Dolphins (1-7) have lost seven straight overall to match their longest skid since losing their first seven games of the 2019 season. ... The Bills are to 12-0 against quarterbacks with 16 or fewer starts, which included a 35-0 win over Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in Week 2, and Sunday’s 26-11 win. ... The Lions (0-8) go into their bye week as the NFL’s only winless team. ... MIke White’s 400-yard passing game was the first by a Jet since Vinny Testaverde had 481 on Christmas Eve 2000, a span of 327 games. ... The Eagles posted their most lopsided road win (38 points) since beating the St. Louis Cardinals by 42 points nearly 40 years ago. ... DE Shaq Lawson set up the winning score with the Jets’ first interception of the season. ... Tennessee (6-2) has won four straight to take a three-game lead in the AFC South. ... The Bucs were called for 11 penalties for 99 yards. The Saints were flagged twice for 10 yards in New Orleans’ 36-27 victory.