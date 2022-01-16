San Francisco lost star pass rusher Nick Bosa to a concussion just before halftime of the 49ers’ 23-17 win at Dallas on Sunday when he was crunched in the head and neck area by teammate D.J. Jones. ... Tampa Bay All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs limped off with an ankle injury a little over a minute into the Buccaneers’ 35-15 win over Philadelphia on Sunday. He returned briefly in the second quarter, before taking the rest of the day off. ... Philadelphia played without defensive end Josh Sweat, who was inactive after being admitted to the hospital and undergoing “an emergency procedure” for what the team described as a “life-threatening situation” earlier in the week. ... Cincinnati defensive tackle Mike Daniels injured his groin in the first quarter of the Bengals’ 26-19 victory over Las Vegas on Saturday and did not return. Fellow DT Larry Ogunjobi was carted off early in the third period with a foot injury, while defensive end Trey Hendrickson went out with a concussion in the third.