The late Sunday afternoon matchup was also the most watched wild-card game featuring a West Coast team since San Francisco vs. Green Bay in 2014.

AD

Saturday night’s Tennessee-New England game on CBS averaged 31.42 million viewers. Viewership of the Titans’ 20-13 victory was up 1% from the last time the network had a prime-time AFC first-round game, when Pittsburgh-Cincinnati in 2016 drew 31.23 million.

AD

Minnesota’s 26-20 victory in overtime at New Orleans on Fox — the early game on Sunday — averaged 30.79 million viewers, making it the network’s most watched game since last year’s NFC championship game between the Saints and Los Angeles Rams.

Houston’s 22-19 OT victory over Buffalo on ESPN and ABC Saturday averaged 26.41 million, making it the most-viewed NFL wild-card game since they started airing the opening postseason game in 2015.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD