“It gets hard with family but I try to help our guys understand that they didn’t ask to be born to the parents that they were born to,” Preston said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “They didn’t ask to be 3 years old and needing clothes and those kind of things so the idea that someone would need a $50,000 kickback for raising them is an unfounded one. I think a lot of guys end up having a no-person early on, which I think is a helpful tool. But ultimately, they need to be able to speak for themselves and advocate for themselves to where they can, in some respects, explain to certain people that this money isn’t going to last forever if I’m giving out pieces of it everywhere and help that other person figure out the best way for them to get what they need is not over-leveraging a player that really can’t afford it.”