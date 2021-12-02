STATS AND STUFF: With four points, Taylor will join Hall of Famers Lenny Moore (1964) and Edgerrin James (1999 and 2000) as the only non-kickers in franchise history to score 100 points in a season. His next TD run also will tie James (17) for the third-highest single season total in team history and extend his streak of consecutive games with a rushing TD to 10. ... Wentz is 399 yards passing from reaching 20,000 in his career. ... RB Nyheim Hines needs one catch for 200 career receptions and 43 yards to hit 1,500. ... With seven tackles, two-time All-Pro LB Darius Leonard will become the fifth player in franchise history with four straight 100-tackle seasons. ... Indy leads the NFL in yards rushing per carry (5.18) and has allowed the NFL’s fewest sacks (92) since 2018. ... The Colts’ defense has yielded 100 yards rushing only six times since 2018, the second fewest in the NFL (New Orleans, two). ... Houston RB David Johnson had a season-high 55 yards of total offense last week. He has two rushing touchdowns combined in his last three home games against the AFC South. ... WR Danny Amendola had 53 yards receiving in the last game against Indianapolis. ... Rookie TE Brevin Jordan got his second career touchdown catch last week. ... S Justin Reid will return after being suspended last week for violating team rules. ... LB Zach Cunningham had eight tackles and a season-high two tackles for losses vs. the Jets. ... LB Kamu Grugier-Hill had seven tackles and his second sack this season against the Jets. ... LB Jacob Martin has had a sack in three straight games.