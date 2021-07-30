“I don’t want this to turn out to be a negative in terms of people running away from getting vaccinated because it’s still critical and I think with Frank testing positive and getting COVID, and having no symptoms, it shows it works,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “I mean, that’s what one of the positives. We don’t know the variant yet. We are waiting on results on the variant. That will be interesting to see. But it shows it works and it’s a shame in our country right now that we’ve politicized something that is good and that is going to help the entire country. But it’s where we’re at and we just have to continue to push forward with this.”