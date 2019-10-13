The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the NFL off to an early start with their meeting in London.

The two NFC South rivals are playing Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the second of four games this season in London.

Carolina made defensive Efe Obada an honorary captain for the game. The Nigeria native arrived in England as a 10-year-old after being trafficked with his sister from the Netherlands. Now he’s back here as an NFL player and a star attraction after first picking up the sport of American football at age 22.