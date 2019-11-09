San Francisco could activate Garrett Celek off the physically unable to perform list or promote Daniel Helm from the practice squad if needed.
Kicker Robbie Gould is also doubtful with a quadriceps injury.
Tackles Joe Staley (leg) and Mike McGlinchey (knee) could return to the lineup this week. They are listed as questionable along with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, quadriceps) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee).
