Wisconsin said Saturday its active cases now consist of nine players and five staffers. Five of those positive test results have come in the last seven days. Over the last four days, one player and one staffer tested positive.
School officials also said the Badgers took part in limited on-field conditioning Friday. The Badgers had paused team activities Oct. 28, the day the school announced the cancellation of the Nebraska game.
The football team is holding all team and position-specific meetings virtually. The team also is using additional locker-room space adjacent to its usual locker room to make sure players can practice social distancing.
