“Listen, I think everybody understands the nature of the team, right?” said Rankins, a defensive tackle in his sixth NFL season and first with the Jets. “Everyone understands that we’re a young team and we’ve got guys who are playing a lot for us who haven’t always played a lot of ball, you know, period — whether they’ve just not played a lot of ball elsewhere or they’re rookies, first, second, third year, whatever it may be.