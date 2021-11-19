Watt is second in the NFL with 12 1/2 sacks through nine games for Pittsburgh (5-3-1). His last sack — a takedown of Detroit’s Jared Goff — could prove costly. Watt laid on the ground for several minutes after dropping Goff. Though Watt did make his way to the medical tent without assistance, he was unable to practice this week. This is the second game this season Watt will miss. A groin injury sidelined him for a Week 3 loss to Cincinnati.