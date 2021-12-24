Playoff-bound Dallas gets the NFC East with a victory or a Philadelphia defeat. Dak Prescott is 4-0 with 11 TDs (nine passing, two rushing) and no interceptions at home against Washington, but he has struggled recently as had the Cowboys’ offense. But the D has been dynamic: NFL interceptions leader cornerback Trevon Diggs is one pick from the franchise record of 11 by Everson Walls in 1981. The Cowboys have at least four takeaways in each of the past three games. Three teams since 1990 have done that in four straight.