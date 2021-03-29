In six seasons, he has 247 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and a forced fumble. He had 36 tackles and a sack in 12 games with the Lions last season.
New York lost starting defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to the Vikings in free agency. In addition to signing Shelton, general manager Dave Gettleman re-signed defensive tackle Austin Johnson.
Leonard Williams, who was signed to a three-year, $63 million contract, and Dexter Lawrence are the two returning starters from the Giants’ 3-4 defensive scheme.
