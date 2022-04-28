NY Giants pick up 5th-year option on DT Dexter Lawrence

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.
The 6-foot-4, 342-pound lineman has registered nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups in his career. He has 135 total tackles, including 71 solo.
The move keeps Lawrence under contract with the Giants through the 2023 season. He will earn at least $10 million in 2023.
The Giants have not decided whether to pick up the fifth-year option on the contract of quarterback Daniel Jones after three inconsistent seasons.
