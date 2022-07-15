O-line, secondary in spotlight as Patriots enter camp

LAST YEAR: Bill Belichick made the bold move of selecting rookie Mac Jones as his starter at quarterback after a strong preseason. The Patriots lost four of their first six games before going on a seven-game win streak. But what appeared to be the seeds of a fast rebuild a year after Tom Brady’s departure dissipated with them losing three of their final four to end the season. During their win streak the Chargers were the only team they beat at full strength. Their narrow win at division champion Buffalo to cap the streak was exposed as fool’s gold following their blowout wild-card loss to the Bills. Jones had his moments throughout the season, but the Patriots were hurt by a defense that had issues stopping the run.